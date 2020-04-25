All players at Kerala Blasters FC were happy except two or three, claims Eelco Schattorie

Former Kerala Blasters FC coach revealed that accept a few players, everyone was happy at the way he managed things at the club. The Dutch manager was sacked last week by the South Indian club after a dismal run in the Indian Super League which saw them finish in the 7th position.

Eelco Schattorie was roped in ahead of the season by Kerala Blasters FC after he inspired North-East United FC to their first-ever top-four finish. But his arrival at the South Indian club caused more misery for the ‘Yellow Army,’ as they not only failed to qualify for the knock-outs but finished as low as seventh in the standings. In spite of losing his job, the tactician believes that apart from a few players, his work was appreciated by everyone.

“It is a big disappointment because I thought I would be able to deliver results in the next season. Even this season, we produced a few good results but that becomes difficult when you don’t have the tools. I believe I have the quality and I can guarantee that apart from two or three players, the others were happy with me and the work we did. I am very disappointed because I thought I was the right person to bring the club back to where it wants to be," said Eelco Schattoire to Sportskeeda.

In another interesting revelation, the outgoing manager stated that he did not have a say in the Indian recruitment at Kerala Blasters FC. Eelco feels that the team and the manager should co-operate together in the planning and the scouting of the team for its long-term success.

“I believe that for a club to have success in the long run, the manager and the club need to have cooperation in the planning and the scouting of the team. Last season, I didn’t have any say in the Indian recruitment. It is not a criticism but we didn’t have the strongest Indian players. I may be the perfect guy to work with those youngsters but I also got criticized for it, which is not always easy. I was hoping to shape the team according to my liking next season. But I won’t get my chance now," added Eelco.