Would love to play alongside Jadon Sancho at Chelsea, admits Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi stated that he would be very happy if the club ropes in Jadon Sancho from German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund. The latter has been the target of many top European clubs, especially after his excellent display in Germany since his senior debut back in 2017.

Top-flight European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all shown interest to ship in the England International from his current club. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi asserted that he would “love” Sancho to join alongside him at Stamford Bridge. Jadon Sancho has been playing some sensational football off-late, having scored 14 goals in the season so far and is one of the few players to hit double figures for both goals and assists.

“I don’t know [if he'll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea. “We’ve had a great partnership throughout; the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there,” said Hudson-Odoi during an interview on Instagram.

Both the footballers have played alongside each other many times during international assignments for England and as per reports, they remain in touch even though play in different leagues. Hudson-Odoi was all in praise for his compatriot and admitted that they loved playing with each other.

“We make sure that we’re both doing well, obviously he’s doing amazing and having a great season. We’re always making sure each other is good. Obviously he’s a great player, I love playing with him - he’s a great player to play with.

"For England as well we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there. I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play with each other for England, the link-up has always been there and we’ve always loved playing with each other,” added the England international.