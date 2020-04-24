UEFA urges football associations across Europe to finish league seasons

The UEFA has clearly stated that the associations cannot declare their respective leagues as null and can only send their teams to the Champions League and the Europa League based on their merit. European Leagues across the continent have been halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following a UEFA Executive Committee meeting via video-conference, which was held with the knowledge of the European Leagues, European Club Association, and FIFPRO Europe, the governing body showed its determination to complete the leagues in question. It further added that qualification to the Champions League or the Europa League would be purely based on merit.

"UEFA urges national associations and leagues to explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion, stated the UEFA.

"The ideal scenario, should the pandemic situation permit it, is to have the currently suspended domestic competitions completed enabling football clubs to qualify for UEFA club competitions on sporting merit in their original format,” the statement added.

The apex body also advised the associations to take resort to alternative methods like play-offs to resolve the issues regarding the Champions League and the Europa League spots if the completion of the domestic leagues is not permissible under the current circumstances. It means that the UEFA wants the members to send teams only according to their merits.

"Should this outcome not be possible, in particular, due to calendar issues, it would be preferable that suspended domestic competitions would restart with a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit,” read the statement.