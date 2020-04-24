Reports | Timo Werner keen on Liverpool move if they meet £52m release clause

The German starlet has slowly become one of the most lethal forwards in the world and this season, under new boss Julian Naglesmann, Werner has taken things to another level. He’s become the complete package and has improved in nearly every facet of his game which has seen him heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig. Liverpool, PSG, Juventus and even Bayern Munich amongst other sides are all open to a move but the Reds are reportedly the top suitors.