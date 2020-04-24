Reports | Timo Werner keen on Liverpool move if they meet £52m release clause
RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is reportedly ready to sign for Liverpool but only if they meet his £52 million release clause before it expires in June. The striker has been relentlessly linked with a move away from Germany over the last few years and his form this season hasn’t helped the rumours.
The German starlet has slowly become one of the most lethal forwards in the world and this season, under new boss Julian Naglesmann, Werner has taken things to another level. He’s become the complete package and has improved in nearly every facet of his game which has seen him heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig. Liverpool, PSG, Juventus and even Bayern Munich amongst other sides are all open to a move but the Reds are reportedly the top suitors.
However, Sky Sports has reported that Werner is open to signing for the Anfield side but only if they pay out his £52m release clause. The German signed a new deal last summer which lasts until 2023 but it also saw the £52m release clause inserted into the contract. But that expires on June 15th and reports have indicated that Liverpool do not intend to make a move until after the clause expires.
That has caused a slight problem for the striker, who expressed his delight at the interest from the Reds, but he does have other options. Bayern Munich had struck a deal with Leipzig last summer for £30 million but Werner stepped out of the deal at the last moment and renewed his contract with RB Leipzig. However, the Bavarians still remain keen on a move and are open to activating the release clause before it expires.
