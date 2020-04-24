Reports | La Liga clubs told closed door games in Spain until 2021
Today at 7:51 PM
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, reports have indicated that Spanish clubs have been told that there will be no fans allowed into stadiums until 2021 to help curb the spread of the virus. The global pandemic has affected the world with football across Europe, amongst others, suspended for the moment.
While that has had a catastrophic financial effect for football clubs across the world especially in Europe, pay cuts and pay deferrals have helped. But while the Premier League are yet to come to such an agreement, clubs in Spain have managed to do that rather rapidly. They’ve used a Spanish law called ERTE to their advantage which has allowed them cut wages which has helped them survive.
The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and numerous others have all followed the same road but things might get even worse. ESPN have reported that La Liga clubs have been told that they will be playing their matches behind closed doors until atleast 2021. This is to help Spain combat the COVID-19 virus and stop the expected evolution of the pandemic in it’s path. ESPN reported that the decision hasn’t been formally announced yet with it kept under review.
However, reports have further added that the stadiums will be gradually allowed to reopen under strict safety measures but not at full capacity. ESPN further added that clubs will only be at full capacity once they discover a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. What further complicates things is the fact that a date has yet to be made public about a return to football in Spain.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.