Qualification for Champions League and Europa League on basis of sporting merit, asserts UEFA

UEFA has confirmed that qualification for both the Champions League and the Europa League must be decided on sporting merit. This comes after reports revealed that UEFA’s coefficient system would be used to decide places in Europe’s top cup competition if the season was unable to continue.

That shocked the world as it would see Chelsea, Tottenham and many others miss out on potential qualification into both the Champions League and the Europa League. While the debate raged on, top UEFA executives met on Thursday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the game and what would happen if the domestic seasons were unable to finish.

It has seen them decide that only sporting merit will allow teams to qualify for both the Champions League and the Europa League with it up to each league and association to interpret that. But Sky Sports has reported that the leagues and football association have to present their reasons for sporting merit and UEFA has to ratify the decision. The statement released by European football's governing body confirmed as much.

"As a result of representations made by the football authorities in Belgium and Scotland, the committee recognises the issues raised and approved the guidelines on eligibility principles for 2020-21 UEFA club competitions. The guidelines reflect the principle that admission to UEFA club competitions is always based on sporting merit. The ideal scenario, should the pandemic situation permit it, is to have the currently suspended domestic competitions completed enabling football clubs to qualify for UEFA club competitions on sporting merit in their original format,” reads the statement.

With the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium calling off their season and the Eredivisie looking to do the same, things will get complicated soon. However, UEFA have made it overly clear that any league/football association ending their season early could face repercussions. But with a change in heart, UEFA are open to special circumstances although they’re hoping leagues find different ways to continue on their seasons instead of ending them.

"Therefore, UEFA urges national associations and leagues to explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion. However, UEFA stresses that the health of players, spectators and all those involved in football as well as the public at large must remain the primary concern at this time.

"Should this outcome not be possible, in particular due to calendar issues, it would be preferable that suspended domestic competitions would restart with a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit,” the statement added.