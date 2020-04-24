Not knowing when we'll play again gives me anxiety, claims Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr played 22 matches for Paris Saint Germain this season, having scored 18 goals before the Ligue 1 was halted. Even though there have been talks of a possible resumption of the respective leagues, no date has been finalized yet. PSG are now placed at the top of the league table, having accumulated a total of 68 points from 27 matches and 12 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille. Despite football coming to a standstill, the former Barcelona star has been making efforts to keep him in shape by training under his personal physical trainer Ricardo Rosa.