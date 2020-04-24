Not knowing when we'll play again gives me anxiety, claims Neymar Jr
Today at 11:43 AM
Brazilian star Neymar Jr claimed that football is making him anxious and he is also missing the competitive atmosphere as well as his colleagues from his club Paris Saint Germain. All the major leagues in Europe have been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak with no possible resumption date.
Neymar Jr played 22 matches for Paris Saint Germain this season, having scored 18 goals before the Ligue 1 was halted. Even though there have been talks of a possible resumption of the respective leagues, no date has been finalized yet. PSG are now placed at the top of the league table, having accumulated a total of 68 points from 27 matches and 12 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille. Despite football coming to a standstill, the former Barcelona star has been making efforts to keep him in shape by training under his personal physical trainer Ricardo Rosa.
But the footballer is still anxious about when football might resume in Europe. In an interview, Neymar has admitted that he's missing the competition-atmosphere as well as his teammates at the French capital. The last set of matches played in the French Ligue 1 was in March, after which the competition went into hibernation for an indefinite period to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
"Not knowing when we will play again is causing anxiety. I miss playing, competing, the atmosphere of the club, and my PSG teammates. It's a real longing for football! I'm sure that the fans want to see everyone back on the pitch, the earlier the better. I hope the decision is made as quickly as possible," said Neymar Jr to channelnewsasia.com.
