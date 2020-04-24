Lautaro Martinez is very happy at Inter, asserts Javier Zanetti

Lautaro Martinez is one of the FC Barcelona ’s targets in an attempt to find a long-term replacement for their senior striker Luis Suarez . The Argentine has had a fantastic season alongside Romelu Lukaku and has been a key reason why Inter Milan are challenging for the Serie A title. That has seen Barcelona believe he's their man to replace Suarez with the club looking to overhaul their squad.

Martinez has scored a total of 25 goals since he arrived at the San Siro from Racing Club and amidst several rumours of Barcelona’s bid to tap in Lautaro Martinez for the upcoming season, the Inter vice president Javier Zanetti believes that the striker is happy with the Italian giants. Zanetti, an Inter Milan legend, also added that neither party are thinking of what might happen in the future.

"I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men. Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do. Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great," said Javier Zanetti, as reported by Goal.