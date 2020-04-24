Dutch league ends with no changes as Ajax are denied their 35th title
Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam has been denied a title in the ongoing Eredivisie even though they were at the top of the standings until the league stopped. The Dutch football season was ended as there were no possible chances on its resumption before September 1.
Ajax Amsterdam was placed at the top of the league table by virtue of a superior goal difference ahead of AZ Alkmaar with both the teams accumulating 56 points before the league was suspended. The Eredivisie was ended following the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s announcement that all the matches will be suspended till September 1.
As per the reports from Goal.com, the current standings in the league table have been frozen and deemed as final. The main highlight was that Ajax Amsterdam won’t be awarded the title, making it the first year in which the league won’t have a winner, since its inception 64 years ago. On the other hand, ADO den Haag and RKC Waalwijk, two of the bottom-placed teams would not be relegated nor any promotion will take place.
The decision was taken after the UEFA asked the Dutch federation (KNVB) to keep the current standings intact and award continental berths to the teams. As things stand, Ajax would head straight to the final rounds of the Champions League qualification stage, while AZ Alkmaar would join the second round of qualifications.
Feyenoord, on the grounds of finishing at the third position, would qualify for the group stages of the Europa League, while fourth-placed PSV and fifth-placed Willem II will enter the third and the second rounds of the Europa League qualifications stages respectively.
