Dutch league ends with no changes as Ajax are denied their 35th title

As per the reports from Goal.com, the current standings in the league table have been frozen and deemed as final. The main highlight was that Ajax Amsterdam won’t be awarded the title, making it the first year in which the league won’t have a winner, since its inception 64 years ago. On the other hand, ADO den Haag and RKC Waalwijk, two of the bottom-placed teams would not be relegated nor any promotion will take place.