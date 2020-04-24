Bundesliga to become first elite European league to return on May 9th, proclaims DFL

The German Football League (DFL) have claimed that the Bundesliga will become the first elite European league to return to action once it restarts on May 9th. A derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was the last game played in Germany before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown.

Sine then there has been no footballing action with the pandemic causing a worldwide shutdown of all activity. It’s seen football across the world and especially in most of Europe suspended with no potential end in sight. That has seen football associations consider the prospect of ending their league seasons as they stand with Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League already have done that. The Dutch top tier are potentially set to be the next league to do that with them in discussions with UEFA.

However, Germany has been proactive in their fight against the COVID-19 virus with the country’s programme helping them keep their death toll and infection rate limited. That has seen a sense of positivity emanate from the DFL with them determined to finish the current season before moving on. Reports indicate that a meeting took place between all 36 professional clubs and they believe that a May 9th restart is possible.

"If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again. For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when. Games without spectators are not what we want - but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible," DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said.

The Guardian has reported that a DFL task force has already been created and put into action to ensure that safety measures are in place. Furthermore, the report indicated that it will plan every single detail from club’s training schedules to matchday activity with only a maximum of 322 people allowed in the stadium.