Being talked about as best in world fills me with pride, gushes Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has confessed he is proud to be called the best in the world with consistency and his desire helping him improve over the years. The attacking midfielder was at his very best before the season was suspended with no one in the English top tier close to matching his contributions.

It’s been one of the few reasons that Manchester City were even in the title race at one stage of the season before Liverpool disappeared around the bend. However, that never stopped De Bruyne from playing at his best with him often being City’s only option even when everything’s been against the Cityzens. But that still hasn’t stopped the Belgian with him leading almost every offensive statistic known to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man has more assists, more chances created, more big chances created, more crosses completed and even more successful passes into the final third of the field. All proves that slowly but steadily, De Bruyne has finally become one of the best in the world and the Belgian admitted that it fills him with pride when people call him that. He also added that footballers are on long journeys and his main goal is to win but also to evolve as a player.

"Being called best in the world feels me with pride. As a footballer, you're on a long journey. At the start you just want to be a player - it's impossible to think you'll become one of the best in the world. The main thing for me is winning but when that goes on you want to evolve as a player and get higher. I've never modelled my game on anyone,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"There's lots of players I admire who I like to watch but I like to be unique. I think my style is quite unique. As a midfield player, you have to be complete. The game has evolved so much that you have to work so hard to be able to do everything - in attack and defence."

The Belgian has overcome injury problems over the last few years to become into the player he is today with De Bruyne missing out three Premier League games all season. That has transformed the midfielder’s game with many calling him the most complete player in football right now. And the Belgian agrees with that statement as he admitted that he feels comfortable in every aspect of the game now.

"It's difficult to comment on form but I'm the most complete player now. In every aspect of the game now I feel really comfortable. At Wolfsburg, I did incredibly well but I was more up and down but the past three seasons, maybe a little less last season, I'm happy as I'm playing at a constant level. From the first game against West Ham to the last against Real Madrid, I've played really well. That makes it satisfying that I can be consistently good at a good enough level to perform,” he added.