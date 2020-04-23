Reports | PSG prioritise lucrative new deal for Kylian Mbappe despite financial issues

Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, which will force PSG to sell him at the end of the next season. Or else the club will have to face the prospect of losing their best player for free with Mbappe having refused to sign a new deal from the club. Reports have indicated that PSG have offered three different deals but the striker has refused all and ESPN has reported that the club are not giving up.