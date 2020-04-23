Reports | PSG prioritise lucrative new deal for Kylian Mbappe despite financial issues
Today at 1:00 PM
Paris Saint-Germain have made Kylian Mbappe’s new deal their top priority despite chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitting earlier that the club were in a dire financial state. The French striker has made quite an impact since his move from AS Monaco with him turning into one of the best in the world.
The 20-year-old has slowly but steadily managed to out perform everyone in France and even at PSG with not even Neymar capable of keeping up with the forward. While that has seen the entire world slowly chase after Mbappe with Real Madrid and Barcelona still interested in a move, PSG have been trying desparately to try and keep the former Monaco man.
Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, which will force PSG to sell him at the end of the next season. Or else the club will have to face the prospect of losing their best player for free with Mbappe having refused to sign a new deal from the club. Reports have indicated that PSG have offered three different deals but the striker has refused all and ESPN has reported that the club are not giving up.
The report indicated that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parisians have made tying Mbappe to a long and lucrative contract their top priority. ESPN added that PSG sporting director Leonardo has made it his top priority as well with the club in regular contact with Mbappe’s agent and representatives. ESPN further reported that the club are confident they can get tie the Frenchman down to a brand new deal but are keeping an open mind over other extensions.
