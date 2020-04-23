Reports | East Bengal likely to join ISL next season

"We have been in constant touch with FSDL for two months now; this is not an overnight scenario. There are investors who we are going to tie-up with, the FSDL is already aware of that. We will make this announcement post the lockdown, about who our investor is. With regards to ISL, we can only submit the paper post lockdown, we have received the documents from FSDL, now it’s a matter of getting the paperwork done on time,” stated the source, as reported by Sportskeeda.