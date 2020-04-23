Reports | East Bengal likely to join ISL next season

Today at 12:20 PM
East Bengal is likely to feature in the 2020-21 Indian Super League after they picked up documents to enter the cash-rich phenomenon later this year. The Kolkata giants have been seeking ways to play in the top-flight league for quite some time, hopefully, things are going to materialize soon.
The turn of events took place in a meeting held by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), where discussions regarding a possible 12-team expanded league took over the spotlight. As per sources from East Bengal, the club might submit the bid documents only after the lockdown period ends, marking its entry to the ISL from I-League. Reports also indicated that the club are looking for multiple investors for financial assistance.
"We have been in constant touch with FSDL for two months now; this is not an overnight scenario. There are investors who we are going to tie-up with, the FSDL is already aware of that. We will make this announcement post the lockdown, about who our investor is. With regards to ISL, we can only submit the paper post lockdown, we have received the documents from FSDL, now it’s a matter of getting the paperwork done on time,” stated the source, as reported by Sportskeeda.
"I meant it no question; we have no option but to play the ISL. Hence we are taking steps towards doing that. We plan to have multiple investors this time around so that a repetition of last season's situation doesn't arise,” added the source.
If things fall in place, the red and gold brigade will follow the footsteps of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and play in the top tier league of Indian football next season. Mohun Bagan joined hands with ISL outfits ATK earlier this year and marked their arrival in the Indian Super League, which was a 10-team affair till last season.
