Reports | Champions League and Europa League finals set for August kick-off
Today at 1:06 PM
The Champions League and the Europa League finals are likely to be played in August with a possibility that the domestic leagues would conclude by July 31. Many football associations across Europe have suspended their seasons for an indefinite period to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The UEFA have informed all of it's 55 members that they are seeking ways to resume league throughout June, July and August. The BBC has reported that the main topic of discussion in the meeting was to formulate a plan to complete the domestic leagues by July 31, with the continental leagues following after that. The UEFA has also kept provisions for the leagues to extend till August if it becomes impossible to conclude the fixtures by July-end.
The governing body is looking to stage the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League in two-legged ties between August 11 and August 22. But there are possibilities that the above-mentioned fixtures can be truncated to one-off affairs. Having said that, all these are mere speculations at the present moment and nothing has been finalized yet.
The plans might be put into action if the security concerns across Europe improve in the upcoming months. Lifting the ban on international travel is also a major hurdle that the UEFA needs to overcome in order to complete the Champions League and the Europa League. The last match in the Champions League and the Europa League was played on March 12, following which both the competitions were called owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
