Missed opportunity at Real Madrid is my biggest regret, confesses Antonio Cassano

Former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano has claimed that he was the greatest talent to have thrown away everything and regrets for not making it big during his days with Real Madrid. He was involved in a tiff with the Fabio Capello, the then manager of the Spanish club, which cut short his stint.

The forward shifted loyalties to Real Madrid after a five-year stint with Italian club AS Roma, but the move had detrimental effects on the footballer’s career. Cassano recalls how he had an opportunity to excel at the Spanish capital but his differences with Fabio Capello cut short his stint. The Italian played for the Azzurri in the 2014 FIFA World Cup but faded away from the International scene soon after but continued to play club football till 2017.

“The biggest regret is not making the most of the opportunity to play for the biggest club in history at the age of 23, with teammates like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. I threw away a huge chance at Real Madrid,” said Antonio Cassano to Sky Sport Italy.

“I was effectively replacing Luis Figo and Michael Owen, so I was good, but I caused one disaster after another. Capello arrived at Real Madrid afterward. I’d lost 16kg in training, scored two goals in three games and he benched me for the fourth. I lost my mind, and when you disrespect Capello, he cuts you out. He gave me another chance even after all that. He did so much for me, but I did precious little for him in return.” added the Italian.

Cassano played 39 matches for the national side during an International career which spanned over a decade. Following his exit from Real Madrid, he played for several Italian clubs before hanging up his boots a few years ago. According to the footballer, he is the greatest talent to have thrown away everything.

“I am the greatest talent to have thrown everything away in recent years, because I really did throw myself away,” stated Cassano.