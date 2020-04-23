Kerala Blasters FC appoint Kibu Vicuna as head coach

After the ATK-Mohun Bagan merger, the fate of Kibu Vicuna at the club was hanging by a thread with Antonio Lopez Habas already at the helm of affairs in the setup. Kerala Blasters FC took this opportunity to secure the services of the Spaniard who is still stuck in Kolkata amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Vicuna started his coaching career with CA Osasuna in 2002, following which he worked across various clubs in Europe before he fled eastward last year.