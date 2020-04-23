Kerala Blasters FC appoint Kibu Vicuna as head coach

Today at 11:21 AM
Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed the signing of Spanish Kibu Vicuna as their coach for the next season of the Indian Super League which begins later this year. The tactician guided Mohun Bagan to a record fifth domestic league title earlier this season with four matches to spare.
After parting ways with Eelco Schattorie as their head coach, Kerala Blasters FC have officially appointed Kibu Vicuna as their new head coach for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. The Spaniard landed a job in India last season when I-League side Mohun Bagan roped him in a bid to claim their fifth league title. Along with a fleet of quality foreigners, he steered the century-old club to a historic I-League with four matches left.
After the ATK-Mohun Bagan merger, the fate of Kibu Vicuna at the club was hanging by a thread with Antonio Lopez Habas already at the helm of affairs in the setup. Kerala Blasters FC took this opportunity to secure the services of the Spaniard who is still stuck in Kolkata amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Vicuna started his coaching career with CA Osasuna in 2002, following which he worked across various clubs in Europe before he fled eastward last year.
Kerala Blasters FC’s decision to vest the managerial responsibilities to Eelco Schattorie backfired as they finished 7th in the league standings and failed to qualify for the knock-outs for a third consecutive time. Schattorie was summoned by the South Indian club when after his successful stint with North-East United FC where he inspired the club to the knock-out stages for the first time in their history.
✍️Signings on Wednesday ✅— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2020
👨🏼🏫 Mentor ✅
🏆Champion ✅
We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuña will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season! 😃#YennumYellow #SwagathamKibu pic.twitter.com/cq8NNcaoGy
