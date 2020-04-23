End goal is to play regular football for Chelsea one day, admits Ethan Ampadu

RB Leipzig loanee Ethan Ampadu has proclaimed that his goal is to one day become good enough to play first team football for Chelsea. The versatile midfielder is currently on loan in Germany from the Blues and has made quite an impact in the year he’s spent with Julian Naglesmann and RB Leipzig.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the teenager but while his talent has been undeniable over the years, consistency is what has been missing for Ampadu. Despite making his senior debut at 15 and then making his international debut for Wales at 17, the now 19-year-old has struggled to truly make an impact and move his career even further forward. Injuries have played a huge part in the proceedings but that hasn’t stopped the versatile midfielder from making an impact.

Ethan Ampadu’s performance against Tottenham in the round of 16 first leg in the Champions League had mouths wagging with the Welshman a key reason why RB Leipzig won. But while it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the teen, Amapdu went onto admit that his dream and eventually his final goal is to become proper first team Chelsea star. He also added that he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to put himself in contention for Wales’ Euro squad.

“My end goal is to hopefully one day be a regular at Chelsea, but for now I’ve to think about the now, and do what is needed. First I’d like to be fit and healthy, of course, and have played regularly throughout the season in a good competition; improve as a player and as a person; hopefully put myself in contention to make Wales’ Euros squad; I’d be open to another loan move if that’s what’s necessary,” Ampadu told the Athletic.

Only seven appearances in all competitions before the season was stalled had many questioning if the teenager was really getting the most out of his experience in Germany. Things became so bad that both Ampadu and Chelsea were considering ending his loan spell early in January amidst interest from other Premier League sides. But the defender opted to stay and while he still played only sparingly, Ampadu admitted that the frustration he felt will only help him grow even further.

“To be honest, mixed. Yeah, I’d say my loan experience has been mixed. There’s been a lot of frustration at times; however, I’ve learned a lot through those frustrations which will only help me later in my career. I’ve not played as many games as I’d have liked to but in the games I’ve played in, I think I’ve done reasonably well. That’ll give me confidence, but I’ve things to learn from.

“If I’m honest, it’s not been as good as I hoped, not all that I wanted it to be. But I hope technically I’ve improved and, tactically, I’ve now played under another manager. So, I’ve learned another style of football and how another manager thinks football should be played,” he added.