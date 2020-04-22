Reports | La Liga and Segunda division players show concerns over plans to resume training
Today at 11:44 AM
The association of Spanish footballers has said that players from across Spain have expressed concerns over the plan to resume training. While football is still suspended, the La Liga and the Segunda division are set to hold closed door training camps with them planning for a potential restart.
Reports earlier in the week confirmed that La Liga president Javier Tebas and the Spanish first and second tier have been working on a plan to continue training. The report further added that it will see training held behind closed doors with teams set to hold said training camps. This comes after Tebas admitted that Spanish clubs would lose around €1 billion if the season can’t be finished.
However, the associations of Spanish footballers’ (AFE) has revealed that captains from all 42 clubs in both the La Liga and the Segunda division are against the plan. ESPN has reported that in a video meeting held between the 42 captains, they underlined their opposition to said training camps with Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets’ reportedly leading the charge. The report further added that the players will be talking to the government’s department for sport and health ministry of their concerns.
"The players have shown their utmost concern for the situation society is experiencing at the moment and in particular about the health conditions they will find themselves in when they return to normal activity," revealed a spokesman from AFE.
