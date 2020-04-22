Reports | La Liga and Segunda division players show concerns over plans to resume training

However, the associations of Spanish footballers’ (AFE) has revealed that captains from all 42 clubs in both the La Liga and the Segunda division are against the plan. ESPN has reported that in a video meeting held between the 42 captains, they underlined their opposition to said training camps with Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets’ reportedly leading the charge. The report further added that the players will be talking to the government’s department for sport and health ministry of their concerns.