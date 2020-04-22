Reports | Barcelona offer part-exchange deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

The Argentine striker was in great form before the season was suspended with him, alongside Romelu Lukaku, a key reason why Inter Milan were in the title race. However, with great performances comes great interest and the 23-year-old has slowly become Barcelona’s top target over the last few months. It has seen the likes of Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and a few others all claim how great it would be if the Inter striker signs for the Camp Nou side.