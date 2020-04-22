Reports | Barcelona offer part-exchange deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez
Today at 11:32 AM
With Barcelona still looking for a way to reinforce their side, reports have indicated that the La Liga giants are offering a part exchange deal for Lautaro Martinez. The Camp Nou side have reportedly reduced their Luis Suarez replacement shortlist to three players with Martinez their top target.
The Argentine striker was in great form before the season was suspended with him, alongside Romelu Lukaku, a key reason why Inter Milan were in the title race. However, with great performances comes great interest and the 23-year-old has slowly become Barcelona’s top target over the last few months. It has seen the likes of Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and a few others all claim how great it would be if the Inter striker signs for the Camp Nou side.
But while no move has materialized as of yet, the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world will see Barcelona unable to meet the €110 million release clause. That isn’t the end, however, as Sky Sports have reported that the La Liga giants are keen on a part-exchange deal for the striker with them offering Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena amongst other players.
Inter reportedly wanted Arthur as a part of the deal but Barcelona refused with the Nerazzurri open to signing both Semedo and Alena. Sky Sports further added that Junior Firpo could be a part of the deal with Alena still keen on trying to make his name at Barcelona after fighting his way through their academy. Firpo has struggled to make an impact since his move from Real Betis and with Barcelona reportedly looking at Nicolas Tagliafico, his days are numbered.
