PSG risk suffering colossal financial losses thanks to COVID-19, proclaims Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The Premier League has still failed to produce a league bound agreement with that forcing clubs across the league to take action on their own. The same hasn’t happened in France with Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs set to take a pay cut after a meeting between league officials and the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP). That hasn’t been enforced as of yet and reports have indicated that things will change in the near future.

However, French sides have been amongst the worst hit sides thanks to football’s enforced break with many on the verge of bankruptcy. That is mainly because they’re struggling to balance their books without matchday and broadcasting income coming into their coffers. PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed as much and he admitted that the Parisians are at ‘risk of suffering colossal financial losses’.

"Financially, the impact of the current events, as well as the uncertainty that it brings with it, is considerable for a club like ours. It is no secret that our wage bill is substantial. At the end of the season, we risk suffering colossal losses. We will face that, but nothing will be simple -- it will take time to strike a balance," said Al-Khelaifi to RMC Sport.