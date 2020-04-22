KNVB will consult with UEFA before deciding to end Eredivisie season, confirms KNVB

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has admitted that they ‘intend not to continue’ the current Eredivisie season after the Netherlands government extended the COVID-19 ban. Football across the world has been suspended with UEFA set to allow special cases to cancel their seasons.

The Jupiler Pro League in Belgium have already ended their league season and have handed Club Brugge the league title but haven’t decided on the relegation, promotion and European competition places. While the league were set to make a decision on the 14th of April, that has been pushed to the 24th after UEFA’s decision to ban clubs from European competitions if they cancel their current league seasons.

But, following another UEFA decision to hand countries leeway over special circumstances, the Dutch top-flight might follow Belgium’s footsteps. That could see Ajax handed the Eredivisie title with the Amsterdam giants currently leading the table but only on goal difference. AZ Alkmaar are level on points with Ajax but behind on only goal difference with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven also in the run for the title.

The statement released by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), have confirmed that they are looking into cancelling competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, the KNVB also admitted that no decision will be taken without consulting with UEFA with them looking to get official confirmation before cancelling their top flight season.

“No professional football can be played, even without an audience, until September 1. As a result, the board of professional football intends not to continue playing the 2019-20 league. Based on the government’s decision today, the KNVB will consult with Uefa after which a decision will be confirmed. On Friday, the clubs and other parties involved will meet to discuss the consequences. That the events requiring a permit remain prohibited until 1 September now offers clarity. Football under the auspices of the KNVB will not be played as long as the government does not consider it safe,” reads the KNVB statement.