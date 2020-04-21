Real Madrid to play remaining home matches from training ground

Today at 12:35 PM
Spanish giants Real Madrid might play the rest of their La Liga home matches from their Valdebebas training ground rather than the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu when action resumes. The remaining fixtures are likely to be played behind closed doors to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The club had been seeking into the possibilities of staging their home matches away from the iconic Bernabeu Stadium for the rest of the league. As per the reports of ESPN, it is likely that the same might happen, especially with the matches to be played with empty stands owing to the pandemic situation. The club feels that the decision taken has been ‘practical’ and driven due to ‘security’ reasons.
The Valdebebas training ground is a 6000-capacity stadium which generally hosts matches of Real Madrid’s B team, Castilla. As per the schedule, there are six home matches left for the Los Blancos with Eibar, Valencia, Mallorca, Getafe, Aalaves and Villarreal set to visit them. Another reason for the possible shift of venue might be due to the renovation work which started in 2019 and likely to finish by 2022. Real Madrid is at the second position on the league table, two points shy of Barcelona FC in as many matches.
The Madrid players seem to have welcomed the idea of playing at the training ground. They feel it is more convenient for them to play in Valdebebas, which would also save them from an awkward feeling of playing in front of an empty Bernabeu. Although there are speculations regarding the possible resumption of the La Liga lately, there is no clarity on when it might happen.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.