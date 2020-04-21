Real Madrid to play remaining home matches from training ground

The Valdebebas training ground is a 6000-capacity stadium which generally hosts matches of Real Madrid’s B team, Castilla. As per the schedule, there are six home matches left for the Los Blancos with Eibar, Valencia, Mallorca, Getafe, Aalaves and Villarreal set to visit them. Another reason for the possible shift of venue might be due to the renovation work which started in 2019 and likely to finish by 2022. Real Madrid is at the second position on the league table, two points shy of Barcelona FC in as many matches.