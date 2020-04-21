Manchester United's pursuit of Harry Kane halted amidst financial crisis

Manchester United have decided to re-construct their spending charts for the upcoming transfer window owing to the financial crisis and hence have Harry Kane's signing put on hold. The English Premier League has been suspended for more than a month now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Manchester United was aiming for a high-profile transfer and ship England International Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspurs, but with the financial budget dwindling at the moment, the transfer seems unlikely as per reports of the Guardian. Kane, who is bound with a contract till 2024 at White Hart Lane, would see him record a transfer fee of £150m – an amount which United cannot afford it at the moment.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen and optimistic on signing the forward from the North London club, saying that ‘he (Harry Kane) will not stay at Spurs for the sake of it if he does not feel his boyhood club are going in the right direction.’

Harry Kane has been a stalwart for Tottenham Hotspurs and played a major role in guiding them to final of the Champions League last year. Unfortunately, they lost to Liverpool FC in the final in Madrid.

The English Premier League has been stalled for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus outbreak but the clubs have discussed for a possible June 13-14 resumption, even though there has been no confirmation.