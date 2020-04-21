Managers should not involve in pay-cut issues, opines Erkut Sogut

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has criticised the clubs that burden their managers with the task to solve pay-cut issues. As per the recent developments, Arsenal players have agreed to take pay-cuts to counter the current financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North-London club stated a few days back that their players and the coaching staff have mutually agreed to do away with a 12.5% pay-cut in salaries to combat the financial crisis arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. Mesut Ozil’s agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut opined that it is not advisable that clubs ask their senior players or coaches to intervene in a matter such as pay-cut.

“It is not enough for a club to present a proposal to one member of the first-team squad and then asked them to go to the rest of the squad and get their consent to do it. That is not how individual contract negotiations should take place,” said Erkut Sogut to The Athletic.

According to the agent, he feels that if a manager is asked to seek a decision from the younger players, they might agree to it citing that repercussions might follow if he does otherwise. He feels that the players would be under pressure to give a fair decision.

“A club may even ask a first-team manager to negotiate with players and this may influence some, particularly younger players or those on the fringe who fear there might be personal repercussions for him if he does not agree,” added Sogut.

“In those circumstances, it could be questionable that any consent from the players would be legally binding anyway as some players are not in a position to give true consent if they are under pressure to do so,” concluded the agent.