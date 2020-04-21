Camp Nou to get a new name next season, asserts FC Barcelona
Today at 10:00 PM
Barcelona’s home ground Camp Nou would get a new name next season with the club owners deciding to sell-off the rights for the next season and use the assets for charitable activities and fight the coronavirus. Spain is one of the most affected countries amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Old Barca Stadium was replaced by Camp Nou (new ground) in 1957 and since then has been a fortress for the Spanish club. The stadium will get a surname as the seeking for potential sponsors in the build-up to the 2020-21 seasons, which is a step towards the sale of the naming rights. The construction for the new 1, 05,000-capacity stadium on the same site is set to start simultaneously.
A bit shy of a hundred thousand, the Camp Nou is the largest stadium in Europe in terms of capacity. The club announced that they would give away the title rights to the club’s charitable foundation, which would oversee the process. They are expected to rope in a sponsor in the next few weeks and even channelize a part of the money towards charities investigating into the COVID-19 crisis.
La Liga has been halted for an indefinite period owing to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. Even there are talks regarding the possible resumption of the league, there is no clarity on when it might happen. After 27 matches, FC Barcelona is placed at the top of the league table with 58 points, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.
