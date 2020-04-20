Thrived under players like Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney, states Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he has ‘thrived’ under players like Micael Carrick and Wayne Rooney during his initial days at the club. The 22-year old is a club graduate who made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2016, three years after Paul Scholes retired.

Marcus Rashford is the first choice striker for Manchester United at the moment, but it was not the same when he made his debut back in 2016. Since then, he has come a long way and matured as a player throughout. Even though he was fortunate to play alongside Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, one of the club legends, hung up his boots three years prior to Rashford’s debut.

Rashford, while speaking to Manchester United’s official website, claimed that in his initial days, he thrived playing ahead of the players like Carrick and Rooney, who had brilliant passing abilities.

"The biggest thing for me is the range of passing. Probably the closest thing to that was when Wazza (Wayne Rooney) was playing a bit deeper and it was just so enjoyable to play as a number nine in those games when he was playing in that position,” said Marcus Rashford to the Manchester United official website.

"Similar with Carras (Michael Carrick) as well, as soon as they get the ball they look forward and want to play forward, not only to feet but in behind a lot of the time. As a forward, that's all you want. As long as someone is seeing the passes and trying to make them,” added Rashford.

Rashford also stated that it would have been a dream-like experience to play alongside club legend Paul Scholes. The latter has won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and three FA Cups during his stay at Old Trafford.

"It would have been a dream to play with someone (Paul Scholes) like that," stated Rashford.