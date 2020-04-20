Resumption of football will help country on psychological level, admits Roberto Mancini

Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini feels that resumption of domestic football will help the country as a whole as sports has a social value and it gives joy to the people. Italy was one of the first countries to have suspended its domestic football league due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Italy has been one of the worst affected countries in the current pandemic situation with the death toll rising ever since. Roberto Mancini is of the thought that once football resumes, it will have a positive effect as it has a social value and brings joy to the people of the country.

“Sport has a social value, it gives joy to the people and will help the country on a psychological level. Positive emotions are helpful,” said Roberto Mancini as reported by Football Italia.

Mancini stated that contact sports are not dangerous and insist that football should be back only after taking certain precautions like making sure that the 500 players in the Serie A are immune and recovered. By ensuring that, the risks of further spread can be curbed.

“In my view, contact sport is not dangerous. We can count the cases of players infected individually, especially at the top level. Football pitches are huge, there is room for everyone to train, especially in the big clubs who have multiple areas for teams,” opined the Italian.

“Let us resume playing football and you’ll see that the sport will help the country. Once we have stabilised that 500 players in Serie A are immune or recovered, then there won’t be any risks,” added Mancini.