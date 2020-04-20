Eden Hazard will come back stronger post ankle injury, opines Roberto Martinez

Belgium national team coach Roberto Martinez feels that their star player Eden hazard will return stronger after recovering from the ankle injury which he suffered this season. The playmaker made a switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid from Chelsea FC prior to the start of the season.

Eden Hazard’s debut season was cut short due to injuries and hardly got any opportunity to show off his skills at the Spanish capital. His season came to a standstill when he suffered an ankle injury in February during a match against Levante, following which he underwent surgery. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez feels that the talismanic winger would come back stronger after recovering from the injury.

"We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak. Otherwise, he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon," said Roberto Martinez as reported by Goal.com.

As per the recent developments, Hazard has been responding well after the surgery and will soon start running. It is expected that the footballer would be back in action within four to five weeks. On the positive side, he is not missing out on a lot of action as all the leagues are suspended due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications. Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterward without complications, and there were none," added Martinez.