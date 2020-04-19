Zlatan Ibrahomovic on same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Roberto Mancini

Having played for top clubs in Europe like Ajax, Juventus , AC Milan , FC Barcelona , and Manchester United , Zlatan has scored goals for fun everywhere. On the wrong side of 38, the striker is still going strong after scoring 478 goals in 798 matches and has shown little sign of stopping anytime soon. Starting his senior career with the Swedish side Malmo FF in 1998, Zlatan made his International debut in 2001.

In his 15-year stint with the Sweden national football team, he played 116 matches and scored 62 goals to go with it. During his stay at Barcelona, he played alongside Lionel Messi and won a La Liga, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Club with the side. It has seen Italy head coach Roberto Mancini claim that Zlatan is on par with the famed duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and considers him as ‘one of the greatest forwards of all time.'