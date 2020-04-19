Want to play football as long as I am fit, proclaims Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich and Germany star Manuel Neuer has confessed that he will keep playing as long as he can stay fit and perform at the highest level. The 34-year-old has been a mainstay with the Bavarian giants since he moved from Schalke at the start of the decade winning just shy of 20 trophies.

Many believe that Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game with the German transforming the way the role was played. However, with his powers on the wane and injuries catching up to the German legend, it hasn’t affected the 34-year-old’s game-time with him flourishing for both Germany and Bayern Munich. But with both sides looking to the future it does look like Neuer’s time in Bavaria is coming to an end.

Alexander Nubel was brought in as a replacement with the young Schalke goalkeeper resembling Neuer in many ways. But with Bayern Munich interested in keeping the Neuer beyond his current contract, the two parties have been in talks over what could be the German’s last big contract. But rumours have suggested that the discussions have stalled over the length of the deal and Neuer is upset at the fact that his negotiations have been leaked.

The 2014 World Cup winner admitted that he will play for as long as he is fit and it annoys him that people who know nothing about his situation choose to make comments. The German also added that he feels that the trust he had between himself and the people higher up at Bayern Munich has gone despite him being a loyal player and captain to the club.

“All conversations that I've had here since [2011] have always been conducted with great confidence. Nothing has ever leaked out. But now there are details from the current discussions in the media that are often not even correct. That annoys me. That’s not how I know Bayern. I want to play as long as I'm fit. But the most important thing for me is trust,” he told Bild.

“It's clear to me that it's utopian to want a five-year contract. I'm 34 and can't predict how I'm going to be at 39. That's why what has been publicly suggested makes no sense at all. It has always been important to me to be able to work trustingly with the employees in management positions - as loyal as I am to the club as a player and captain.”

Bayern have already started a life after Neuer with Alexander Nubel their top choice to replace the World Cup winner. Nubel, a Schalke man just like Neuer, was signed as a free transfer and will join Bayern Munich once the 2019/20 season is over. But there have also been links with a move for Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with Bayern looking for something more. But Neuer admitted that he sees his future at the Allianz Arena and wants a deal that suits everyone.

“I want a contract where FC Bayern and I have a win-win situation that everyone is happy with. I want to perform, be there for the team and do everything to ensure that we have maximum success - with 100 per cent passion. The conditions must be right, that's what it's about. I'm not in the talks, that's what [Neuer's agent] Thomas [Kroth] does. That's why I can't and don't want to point my finger at individual people," he added.