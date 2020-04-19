Premier League cannot relegate clubs if they don’t finish season, asserts Tony Bloom

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has confessed that the Premier League has no right to relegate clubs if they opt not to finish the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has affected the entire world including the footballing one with it causing serious financial implications for football clubs.

With no potential end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, football associations around the world have a few big decisions to make. While the Jupiler Pro League has ended their league season and announced their league champions, they’ve postponed the decision over relegation, promotion and European spots. However, with the Premier League postponing the season indefinitely, it has seen many ask for the league’s officials to call an end to the season.

Not only that, a resounding call has been to null and void the season with various other scenarios been put in place by various football experts. However, in an interview recently, Brighton owner Tony Bloom admitted that a team cannot get relegated if the season isn’t finished. Bloom went on to add that while Liverpool deserve the title, the criteria the Premier League will use to decide European spots cannot be used for relegation/promotion.

"I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis. I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system. Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played," Bloom said, reported Goal.

"You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated," he added.