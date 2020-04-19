Praful Patel's tenure as AIFF President extended

Praful Patel has been at the helm of affairs at the AIFF since 2012 and was re-elected for the post for a second time. With all the football leagues suspended for the time being and the scheduled FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup postponed, Patel’s stay makes all the more sense since he played a key role for India in grabbing the hosting rights for the tournament.

With the mega event postponed and major uncertainly over the rescheduling of it, the AIFF is not inclined to bring about changes to their core structure as well as conduct fresh elections reports Goal. It was under his tenure that India hosted the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 and also placed a successful bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup with Patel also a member of the FIFA Council at the moment.