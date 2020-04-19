Playing at Leicester City feels right at home for me, confesses James Maddison

Leicester City star James Maddison has admitted that he’s ‘very very happy' at the King Power and has no intention of the leaving the club anytime soon. The English starlet has been one of the standout players for the club and it has seen him linked with a move amidst interest from across Europe.

While the interest from Europe has been waning over the last few months, Maddison has still seen Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in him. The former Norwich City midfielder’s performances this season has impressed the Premier League’s bigwigs with the Red Devils amongst his top suitors. But while Leicester City are reportedly open to selling the midfielder, no move has materialized as of yet with the league in standstill.

However, in an interview recently, the 23-year-old admitted that he sees himself at Leicester City for the foreseeable future especially since he loves his time with the club. Maddison also added that while it’s been a ‘whirlwind’ two years since his move from Norwich City, the club has grown on him and he’s doing what he has always wanted to do.

"If I think back four years ago, I was on loan at Aberdeen from Norwich and now I'm playing every week in the Premier League and that's all I always wanted to do. It's been a whirlwind two years and I've loved every second of it," he told LCFC TV.

“I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here. I love the lads, I love the fans, [we've got] a great manager, so I'm very, very happy."