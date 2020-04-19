Lionel Messi in a class of his own above Cristiano Ronaldo, claims David Beckham
Today at 1:04 PM
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star David Beckham has opined that while both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in a class of their own, the Argentine is better. It has been the debate that has dominated football for the better part of the last fifteen years with two men standing out.
They’ve somehow managed to single-handedly transformed the game with the two dominating the Ballon d’Or and numerous other individual awards over the last decade. Not only that, while Messi has singlehandedly kept Barcelona relevant over the last five years, Ronaldo transformed Real Madrid before leaving for another challenge in the Serie A with Juventus. But that hasn’t stopped them from competing with each other although Messi has taken the lead in recent years.
The Argentine has changed Barcelona and almost singlehandedly at times kept the club relevant after Neymar left. It has caused problems for the La Liga giants but David Beckham went onto admit that it’s why Messi is in a class of his own above Ronaldo as well. The Inter Miami owner also added that it’s impossible for there to be another one like Messi.
“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” Beckham said, reported Sky Sports.
