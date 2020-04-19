Begged Ronaldo to stay back in 2002, reveals Marco Materazzi

After shifting his base for five years, Ronaldo was back in Milan once again in 2007, but donned their arch-rivals’ shirt instead. It was short-lived, as the Brazilian went back to his native league and plied his trade for Corinthians until he hung up his boots in 2011. Ronaldo is one of the few players to have won the FIFA World Cup twice, once in 1994 and the other in 2002, during which he was the top scorer in the tournament.