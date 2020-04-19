AS Roma players agree to cut salaries for four months, confirms Guido Fienga

Italian club AS Roma stated that their players and their coach have agreed to do without salaries for four months owing to the current crisis situation caused due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Italy is one of the most affected countries in the world with the number of people affected over 50,000.

AS Roma had their players agree on an incentive-based plan to be paid ‘subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives’ if the season resumes and is completed. The Giallorossi is currently at the fifth position in the Serie A table with 45 points from 26 matches, three points shy of a Champions League berth. Meanwhile, Juventus leads the points table with 63 points from 26 matches, one point clear of Lazio in as many games.

The Italian giants in a statement on Sunday informed the world that their players alongside coach Paulo Fonseca have decided to part with their salaries from March until the end of the season in June (four months), to counter the crisis situation through which the clubs are going through. Club’s chief executive Guido Fienga lauded the gesture shown by the players and the coach.

“Edin Dzeko [the club captain], all the players and [coach] Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club,” said Guido Fienga.

“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” added Fienga.