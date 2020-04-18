We believe Leicester can finish in Champions League place, gushes Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he believes his side have what it takes to break the ‘big six’s’ deadlock on the top four places in the Premier League. The Foxes were having a dream season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a complete shutdown to contain the spread.

Rodgers’ side were at one stage in contention for the league title but the pace that jet-setters Liverpool were keeping proved to be simply impossible to match. However, that never stopped the Foxes and they continued to challenge Manchester City and the rest of the “Big Six” to a Champions League spot. But with ten games left in the season, before it was suspended, few would bet against Leicester finishing amongst the top four with them five points clear of fifth place Chelsea.

Furthermore, the Foxes have an outside chance of finishing amongst the top two sides in the English top tier with even Manchester City struggling to cope up. It has earned them nothing but credit from everyone across Europe and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is overjoyed with his side. In an interview, Rodgers went onto admit that his side are where they are on merit and they have a chance to break the “Big six” dominance on the top four spots.

“We're in the position [third in the Premier League] on merit. I think the players have done fantastically well this season to get into that position and our wish is that we can hopefully have the chance to finish it off, everything being well and the safety being paramount for everyone. We've been on a great journey as a team over the last year and our ambition was to earn a European place, which we knew was always going to be a big challenge,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

“Someone showed us a few weeks ago that over the period of the last decade or so, the 35 of the 36 Champions League positions [from the Premier League] have been out of the big six and the one team that wasn't from that group was Leicester a few years ago. If we could join that by the end of the season, it would be an incredible achievement so we would hopefully want to finish the job,” he added