'Rest of I-League canceled, Mohun Bagan to be crowned champions,' states AIFF

The All India Football Federation League (AIFF) committee members discussed various matters during a video conference on Saturday evening. The main inferences from the recommendations presented were that the I-League should be concluded with Mohun Bagan to be declared as the champions of the League.

The General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Mr. Kushal Das, along with Subrata Dutta, chairman of League committee, League CEO Sunando Dhar, Mr. Lalnginglova Hmar, Mr. Souter Vaz, Mr. Anil Kumar, Mr. BK Roka, Mr. Chirag Tanna and Mr. Rochak Langer, as well as a few others, were involved in a meeting on Saturday evening.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the future course of action regarding the Leagues which were suspended due to the Corona virus pandemic. The I-League, which still has four-five rounds left, would be canceled immediately and Mohun Bagan will be crowned as the champions.

The major recommendations of the meeting:

1. The Committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded.

2. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the Hero I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020.

Furthermore, Mohun Bagan with 39 points from 16 matches enjoy a point difference which is insurmountable by any other team even if all other matches had been played and concluded as a normal course of action.

3. With regards to the remaining clubs, and noting the concerns expressed by many of them in writing, the League Committee recommended the remaining prize money (apart from the champion’s prize money) be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.

4. The Committee also recommended that there be no relegation from the Hero I-League 2019-20 season.

5. In reference to the Hero 2nd Division, the Committee waits for approval over regulatory matters from the AIFF Executive Committee and the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season for qualification to the Hero I-League 2020-21.

6. Meanwhile, with nearly 500 matches yet to completed in various youth leagues, the Committee felt it would be an injustice for kids and youth players to be compromising with social distancing, and hence, recommended to stand by the conclusion of all youth leagues in the current season – the Hero sub-junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League – and start afresh from 2020-21 season.

7. Understanding the current crisis, the Committee felt it needed to be flexible as per AIFF Academy Accreditation is concerned -- as the primary objective is to increase participation of clubs and players. Hence, the Committee recommended for an extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation after the ongoing lockdown is revoked.