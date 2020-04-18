Mexico Liga MX suspend promotion and relegation for five years
Today at 12:33 PM
Following a vote conducted by the 18 Liga MX owners, Mexico’s top flight president Enrique Bonilla confirmed that the league has suspended promotion and relegation for five years. This comes amidst a global crisis with the COVID-19 virus causing football across the world to come to a standtstill.
The global pandemic has caused serious problems for day to day life but it has caused even more problems for sporting events. Football, amongst others, has come to a complete standstill with most football associations opting to suspend their league seasons across the globe. The financial impact of that has been devastating with a few clubs on the verge of bankruptcy without their matchday and broadcasting income to hold them still.
However, while Mexico’s Liga MX has also been suspended, president Enrique Bonilla has confirmed that following a vote taken by all 18 clubs, promotion and relegation have been suspended for five years. ESPN reported that Ascenso MX (second division) voted in favour of the decision and each of the 12 clubs will get 20 million pesos ($845,000) per year.
Furthermore, ESPN further added that the second division will relax their policies on MX minors with the league looking to develop younger players. It will see a limit placed on the number of players above the age of 23 with the league looking to bring about change across the league.
