Both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are extraordinary players, proclaims Javier Aguirre

Former Mexico star and current Leganes coach Javier Aguirre has confessed that while Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi have different personalities, they’re both extraordinary players. The two forwards are considered to be amongst the greatest in the game but a debate has raged on as to who is better.

Despite Lionel Messi’s longevity, Diego Maradona almost always edges out the debate with his performances for Argentina playing a massive role. Messi’s failure to do well or win a trophy for his country and plagued the debate for years but few can deny the impact both men have had on the game over the years. But in an interview, recently, former Mexico international Javier Aguirre went onto praise both the Argentina superstars.

Aguirre has played against Maradona and coached against Messi so is part of a select few to have done that across history. The Leganes manager also admitted that the only difference between the two Barcelona men is their personalities and behaviour on the field as they are both extraordinary footballers and the fact that they make you love football even if 'they're your rivals'.

"I played against Maradona four times, he's an extraordinary player. There's a big difference [between them]. Maradona used to talk a lot on the pitch, to the referee, his teammates, and Messi no. Leo is a very quiet guy, a normal guy, you just give him the ball. You never saw Messi shouting at the coach, at the referee, even if you kick the guy; Maradona was different in character. Both are extraordinary. You love to watch these guys on the pitch, even if they are your rivals," Aguirre told ESPN.

Messi has wowed and shocked crowds, critics and fans alike over the years with few able to stop him from producing magical moments. It’s caused problems for teams and managers at times with Pep Guardiola, a former Barcelona manager, unable to stop Messi while managing Bayern Munich. It’s seen new tactics created, new formations used but Aguirre admitted that it’s very complicated.

"[It's] very complicated. I tried everything against him. One v one, [man marking], two against one, kicking him, but the guy is unstoppable. He's very different than Cristiano [Ronaldo] but both of them are very difficult. You have to understand that the only way you can stop him is for him not to receive the ball, you have to cut the circuit," added the 61-year-old.