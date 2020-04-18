Arsenal agree to 12.5% pay-cut with their players including Champions League bonus

Arsenal players have agreed to take a pay-cut owing to the recent crisis situation with a counter-offer of receiving a bonus of £100,000 if they manage to qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League. Professional football has been suspended in England since March 13 to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparently, a total of 12.5% pay-cut in salaries is what the players and the management have agreed upon considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As reported by the BBC, the players would earn a total of £100,000 for making a cut to the 2020-21 Champions League or the 2021-22 edition of the tourney.

Apart from this, the players will also be rewarded a sum of £500,000 for winning the Champions League or a sum of £100,000 for a Europa League title victory. As things stood before the English Premier League was suspended, the Gunners are currently eight points short of a continental berth with 10 games left in hand if the season resumes any time soon.

Arsenal, in a statement earlier this week, informed that their owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment have their backs in these testing times. The owners also confirmed that the supporters who hold monthly tickets would get back refunds if the rest of the matches are played behind closed doors.

"Our owners, Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment, are fully committed to supporting Arsenal through this challenging time,” said Arsenal in a statement earlier this week.

It was back on March 13 that the last professional match was played in England, following which all the leagues were stalled for an indefinite period. Even though there are talks of a possible resumption, there is still no clarity on the starting date.