Top four teams to be awarded Champions League if La Liga doesn't resume, states RFEF

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is on the course to award the four Champions League spots to the teams which are currently placed at the top if the La Liga doesn't resume. The League has been stalled due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation for an indefinite period.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad will automatically qualify for the continental tourney with each of the teams having played 27 matches till the league was suspended. On the other hand, it will be a huge blow for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who find themselves in the sixth position and might miss out on a Champions League spot.

As things stand, Atletico Marid would join Getafe in the Europa League as the fifth and sixth-placed teams respectively, as reported by ESPN. The remaining Europa League spot, which is awarded to the winner of the Copa Del Rey, will be booked for the side which is the highest-placed finalist not in the top six. Athletic Bilbao is the frontrunner for the berth.

All said and done, these rules apply if the league is not completed. La Liga president Javier Tebas is confident that they are going to complete the league. In a video conference with International media last week, Tebas revealed three possible dates on which the league might resume.

"The options being discussed are May 28 [La Liga would play through June and UEFA competitions in July], June 6 [La Liga and European competitions together] and June 28 [La Liga in July and European competitions in August],” said Tebar.