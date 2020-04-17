Reports | UEFA proposal could have the Champions League final played on August 29th
Today at 12:44 PM
European football's governing body UEFA are working on a potential plan that could see them have the Champions League final take place on August 29th. Both the Europa League and the Champions League finals have been postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic with no potential restart in sight.
Reports have indicated that UEFA are set to meet on April 23rd to discuss ways about how to complete the disrupted campaign. While UEFA officials were keen to finish the season by the end July and have the Champions League and Europa League finals around the same time, things have changed with COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of football across Europe was to help contain the virus but that hasn’t taken place as of yet.
However, UEFA hasn’t given up hope completely with European football's governing body looking to reportedly hold the Champions League final by August 29th. The BBC have reported that they’re taking into consideration a likely decision that leagues could finish early with UEFA’s approval. But reports have further added that the current thoughts are to finish the season by the end of August with every season completed.
It would see the quarter-finals and semi-finals played normally in July and August with a single leg for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals also another scenario. The BBC have reported that the second option would see UEFA condense the end of the tournament into a week long event.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Aleksander Ceferin
- Champions League
- Uefa Europa League
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
- Inter Milan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.