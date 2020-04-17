Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter dies of COVID-19 aged 76
Today at 7:10 PM
Former England International Norman Hunter dies aged 76 after he came in contracted the Coronavirus a few days ago. The centre-back was a legendary figure for Leeds United FC, having spent 15 years with the Peacocks during his prime in the 1960s-70s, a period in which the club won two league titles.
As per the reports from the Championship club on Friday evening, Norman Hunter breathed his last in a hospital after fighting COVID-19. The 76-year-old was fighting the virus for less than a week along with the best efforts of the NHS staff. Apart from being a part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, he was the first winner of the PFA Player’s Player of the Year award in 1974 while playing for Leeds United.
"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," stated the club on their official website.
“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” added Leeds United FC.
With the Peacocks, Hunter won two English League titles, a FA Cup and a League Cup. He was also a part of the Leeds United team which lost in the final of the European Cup against Bayern Munich in 1975.
