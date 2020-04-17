Hoping for MSN reunion at Camp Nou in near future, admits Javier Mascherano
Today at 12:46 PM
Former Argentina international Javier Mascherano is hopeful that Neymar will make a return to FC Barcelona from Paris Saint Germain and re-unite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form the famous MSN trio. The South Americans were influential in the clubs' 2015 Champions League win.
A world-record €222 million transfer saw Neymar move to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, but he has not lived up to his price tag in the French capital and has been constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona. In the four years the Brazilian spent with the Spanish giants, he won two La Liga titles and a Champions League. Incidentally, that was the last time FC Barcelona won the coveted trophy.
However, one of FC Barcelona's longest-serving players; Mascherano was a part of the squad when they won the Champions League back in 2015, which had a forward line consisting of the South American trio of Messi-Suarez-Neymar. The defensive midfielder, who now plies his trade in Argentina, wished that the famed MSN trio unites once again at Camp Nou with Neymar finding his way back to Barcelona
"The other day, I watched the final in Berlin again and what the three up-front created was impressive, Neymar, Suarez, and Messi. Each of them had a position in the team, the pressure after losing the ball and control. They added a lethal edge to our play. I hope Ney returns to Barcelona and they play together. It would be so nice for the club and the fans,” said Mascherano to RAC1.
