Hoping for MSN reunion at Camp Nou in near future, admits Javier Mascherano

"The other day, I watched the final in Berlin again and what the three up-front created was impressive, Neymar, Suarez, and Messi. Each of them had a position in the team, the pressure after losing the ball and control. They added a lethal edge to our play. I hope Ney returns to Barcelona and they play together. It would be so nice for the club and the fans,” said Mascherano to RAC1.