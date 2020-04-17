Former Premier League star Dickson Etuhu banned five years for match-fixing

Former Nigeria and Manchester City star Dickson Etuhu has been imposed a five-year ban from football by the Swedish Football Association for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal back in 2017. The defensive midfielder played over 30 matches for the Super Eagles from 2007 to 2011.

The incident dates back to November 2019, when he was found guilty of fixing in a match AIK, his former club, and IFK Goteborg. The plan could not be implemented because the match was called off before the kick-off after the authorities came to know about a possible scandal. The Guardian indicates that he offered teammate Kyriakos Stamatopoulos, the second choice goalkeeper, £160,000 to let the opposition win.

The Swedish Federation, in a statement, informed that two people have been handed a suspension of five years to persuade a player to underperform in one of the matches.

"The Disciplinary Board has decided to suspend two people because they have deliberately tried to persuade a football player to underperform in one of the team’s matches. Through their actions, these people have violated the anti-match fixing regulations, and they are therefore suspended for five years. The ban includes training, competing or performing any assignments in any sports," read the statement as reported by the Guardian.

The former Premier League star will not be able to play competitive football or take up any managerial role in Sweden till his ban expires in 2025. Etuhu has represented the Nigerian national football team in the 2010 FIFA World Cup after making his debut for the side in the 2008 African Cup of Nations.