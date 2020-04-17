EFL to broadcast matches when football resumes, asserts Rick Parry

English clubs from the English Football League, which consists of the three tiers below the Premier League, have been informed that their games will be broadcasted live when football resumes but behind closed doors. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced leagues to suspend action to contain the spread.

It has been more than a month since the last professional match has been played in England owing to the COVID-19 situation. The EFL is in advance talks to resume the league on a future date with the matches being played behind closed doors, but they would be broadcast live. It means that the season ticket holders will miss out on the remaining part of the respective leagues. To compensate for the lack of action, the above-mentioned approach has been taken.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns,” said EFL chairman Rick Perry as reported by Independent.

“Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence,” added the official.

While the associations are planning on resumption, they are yet to finalize on a date with more than 14000 people already dead in England due to the current situation. The EFL had informed earlier than training cannot commence before May 16.

“Clearly, the virus is going to decide when we start playing again. No one knows exactly when that is going to be. Clearly, at the moment, there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of unrest, particularly at our level where clubs are struggling financially,” said Parry.