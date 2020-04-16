Tottenham will struggle if they let Harry Kane leave, admits Lucas Moura

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has proclaimed that the club will struggle to cope if they let superstar Harry Kane leave the club. The England captain has been heavily linked with a move away over the years but his comments over the last month have seen rumours spark over a move in the future.

That has caused a lot of problems for Tottenham with them struggling to cope up without the injured Kane this season. While both Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min have tried to make up the difference, they’ve struggled to do so and it showed Spurs exactly what life would be without Harry Kane. That, however, is becoming an impending possibility especially after Kane’s comments during the last month or so.

It has seen interest in the England striker shoot up with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others all interested in a potential move. But while reports have indicated that Tottenham will not sell, Spurs star Lucas Moura has admitted that the North Londoners would struggle to replace Kane. Moura further added that ‘everyone knows how important he is to the club’ and Tottenham may not find another one.

"It's hard to speak about the future, about a negotiation because it's a personal decision. I'm sure that every season Tottenham receive offers for Harry Kane. It's not me who has to decide, but of course I want to play with him in the next season. I want to stay with him because he's very important for us and it's not easy to find a player like him," Moura told Sky Sports.

"Everyone knows he's a big player. He's very important for us, he's our striker and scores almost every game. I'm sure that Mourinho wants to keep him. He counts on him for the rest of the season as well as for the next one,” he added.