Scottish Professional Football League needs to show more leadership, proclaims Steven Gerrard
Today at 8:07 PM
Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has hit out at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) after it voted to curtail Scotland’s lower leagues. The vote was at a standstill but that changed over the last few days which has seen every league below the Premiership end.
They follow in the Jupiler Pro League’s footsteps in deciding to end their seasons as they stand right now and hand the league titles/promotion places to teams in said places. That has seen Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers named champions of the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two respectively. But the decision has come under heavy criticism with Dundee United becoming the side to break the deadlock and back the decision to end the season.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has joined a queue of former footballers and pundits to hit out at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) for their decision. The Liverpool legend admitted that the SPFL needs to show more leadership during a crisis because their entire league looks like a ‘mess”. Gerrard also admitted that there has to be an ‘independent investigation’ into the SPFL to prove that there is transparency.
"From afar the SPFL looks an absolute mess. All I ask is for the main leader of the SPFL to show some real leadership. I think what he has to do now - because there are so many accusations, doubts and questions about this institution - is allow an independent investigation into the setup to prove everything wrong and make sure there is fairness and transparency," Gerrard told Sky Sports.
