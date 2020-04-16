Reports | Premier League clubs to discuss ending 2019/20 season by June 30
Today at 2:38 PM
Premier League clubs are set to meet on Friday and discuss the possibility of ending the 2019/20 season by June 30 with it unlikely that all 38 games will be played. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the footballing world to a standstill which has caused serious problems for clubs across the world.
None more so than those in England, with many on the verge of bankruptcy as they struggle to balance their books without matchday and broadcasting income. Furthermore, reports indicate that the Premier League would have to pay back the remainder of the broadcasting income if the season doesn’t continue but the league is looking into options. While the season has been postponed indefinitely, the Guardian has reported that the league is looking at a June 30th finish.
The report further added that all 20 clubs are set to hold a meeting on Friday in their latest attempt to try and find a way through the COVID-19 crisis. The Guardian has revealed that the main part of that meeting is for clubs to discuss possible ways to finish the season by 30 June whether or not all 38 games are played. The driving point of this idea is the expiry of numerous player and staff contracts by the end of June.
However, to enforce such a decision, the Premier League would need a 14 club majority to approve any decision. What does make enforcing the 30 June deadline harder in England is because players across the league are yet to start training. While that is not the case in Germany and even Spain, clubs in England haven’t allowed their players to train properly which will cause a problem with any restart.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.